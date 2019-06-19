South Africa: Task Team to Investigate Murders of Homeless Persons

Gauteng police have set up a task team to investigate a spate of murders of homeless people in Pretoria.

This follows the discovery of five bodies in a park in the capital city.

Four bodies have been discovered in the past two weeks. The fifth was found earlier today.

In a statement issued this morning, Gauteng police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters said provincial police were concerned about the murders.

"The deceased was found this morning at a bus terminal about 400 metres from the Unisa main campus in Muckleneuk. Police can confirm that so far at least five bodies have been found in a period of about two to three weeks, in different parts of Muckleneuk in Pretoria Central," said Peters.

Police have at this point confirmed that all victims were male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night.

Gauteng Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has instructed a high-level task team comprising specialists from Forensic Services, including Pathologists and Criminal Psychologists, Crime Intelligence and Detectives to prioritise the investigation of these mysterious murders and make sure the perpetrator or perpetrators are found and brought to book.

Peters in the statement that police were calling for partnerships with private security and members of the public as well as any other volunteers who could assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

"Without sowing panic amongst our communities, especially in the Muckleneuk area, we want to caution the public to be vigilant and be aware of this nocturnal prowler preying on the vulnerable.

"Ours, as the police, is to work around the clock and make sure that this madness is brought to an end. For now, we are in the process of getting these homeless people into shelters," said Mawela, who assured the public of the SAPS' commitment to getting to the bottom of the murders and bringing back a sense of calm within the community.

Anyone with information can anonymously report it by contacting their nearest police station or the Sunnyside police station itself, or by calling the crime stop number 08600 10111.