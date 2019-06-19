South Africa: Farm Murder Suspect to Appear in Court Tomorrow

press release

A 21-year-old suspect linked to the murder of a 76-year-old farm owner is set to appear in the Maclear Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Cebo Andile Mgabashe is accused to have participated in the murder of Louis Petrus van der Berg, attempted murder of his wife Veronica van der Berg as well the theft of a firearm, undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones.

It is alleged that on 26 October 2016, five men visited the van der Berg's farm in Maclear under the pretence that they were looking for their missing cow. They were met by two farm workers who introduced them to the farm owner.

Suddenly an argument erupted between the group of men and the 76-year-old. He was allegedly attacked with knives and a blunt object which led to his untimely death. The group turned their attention to his wife, fortunately, she survived the attack.

The suspects fled which led to a serious manhunt by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team. Last week Wednesday the team made their first breakthrough with the arrest of Mgabashe in Qumbu. The four other alleged suspects are still at large. Investigation are continuing.