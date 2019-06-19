19 June 2019

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Confirms 800 Police Cadets

By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — President Museveni has confirmed police cadets three years after they were passed out.

They were more than 1,000 officers passed out in 2016 but 800 police cadets have been confirmed. This is the first phase of confirmation.

"The appointing authority confirmed in service the following C/ASPs as Assistant Superintendent of Police with effect from the due dates of their first appointments. Confirmation letters on the way," a police message sent on Wednesday read in part.

The two groups have been on the longest probation in police's 100-year history.

The confirmation was delayed due to financial constraints and investigations by the Inspector General of Government.

In 2017, a whistle-blower petitioned the IGG saying at least 200 police cadets had joined the police using forged academic papers.

There was jubilation among the cadets after receiving the message. Cadets at police posts will have to be deployed to station levels.

