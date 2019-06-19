Mozambique: 12 Electoral Offences Detected in Tete

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 19 Jun (AIM) - 12 violations of Mozambique's electoral legislation during the recent voter registration in the western province of Tete are now being handled by the courts or the police, the chairperson of the Tete Provincials Elections Commission, Ussumane Cassamo, told reporters on Wednesday.

Two of these cases involved policemen. In one, a police officer interrupted the voter registration, in Namadende locality, in the district of Macanga, and accused members of the registration brigae of stealing his mobile phone. He physically assaulted a brigade member and a political party monitor, said Cassamo.

Another policeman, at Kassupe locality also in Macanga, simply abandoned his position, leaving a registration brigade without any protection for four days. Cassamo said the district police command had begun disciplinary and criminal proceedings against him.

Also in Kassupe, a voter was caught registering twice, and the case has been referred to the courts.

In Zumbo district, which borders on Zambia and Zimbabwe, several foreigners attempted

to register as voters, with the assistance of the local Mozambican leadership. Cassamo said this was detected in time, and the brigades prevented the foreigners from registering.

In Doa district, a person who is not a member of the electoral bodies, or an observer or political party monitor, demanded access to the registration data. This case will go to trial, said Cassamo.

Also in Doa, two Malawian citizens, with the assistance of a local community leader, managed to register. The matter is now in the hands of the police. So is the case of two Mozambicans who managed to register twice in the town of Moatize.

In Tete city, a man was found in possession of three voter cards, and in the Matundo neighbour of Tete a case of dual registration was discovered and reported to the police.

In Chifunde some political party monitors attempted to charge would-be voters money for registration. They have been arrested and are now awaiting trial.

Also in Chifunde one man tried to pass himself off as a monitor from the main opposition party, Renamo. He has already been tried and sentenced, but Cassamo gave no details of the sentence.