Angola Committed to Economic Diplomacy

Luanda — Angola?s minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Augusto has called for a diplomacy focused on real impact on Angolan economy and society, with a view to attracting more foreign investments for the country.

The minister was delivering his speech at 8th Consultative Council of sector on Wednesday in Luanda.

The incumbent minister spoke of the need to opt for a proactive diplomacy and focused on the national economic diversification.

Addressing the meeting, running until Thursday, the Angolan top diplomat defended the inclusion of more Angolan officials into the decision-making bodies of the different international and regional organisations.

Manuel Augusto said that it was essential to strengthen relations with the Angolan communities abroad.

He mentioned, as immediate goals, the implementation of the special civil registration programme, especially in the border countries.

He said that the objective is to ensure the participation of the diaspora in the country's development.

In the bilateral context, Manuel Augusto stressed the importance of doing away with the still existing constraints on visas, mainly for businessmen, and appealed to the heads of mission for a responsible and transparent management of public asset.

The meeting, which is discussing the topics such as "management of diplomatic and consular mission and retirement of officials, takes place under the motto "Reform and training: a vision for the future.