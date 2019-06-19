Angola: U.S. Fed Delegation Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — A high level delegation of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) arrived in Luanda last Tuesday, for a 48-hour visit, aimed to discuss with the Angolan authorities issues concerning the recovery of US dollars in banking operations in Angola.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the US delegation - made up of three FED officials, namely Matt Nemeth, Anthony Reginelli and Taryn Nelson- was received by a delegation of the Angolan National Bank (BNA) and by staffs of the US Embassy in this African country.

The US Fed team will carry out an intense work visit, which includes contacts with BNA officials and other personalities linked to the country's financial sector.

Meanwhile, the BNA governor, José de Lima Massano, has said recently that the discussions with the Fed officials aim at strengthening relations between the two institutions and enabling an interchange between the two nations.

"With this meeting we want to maintain a permanent dialogue, which facilitates the resumption of monetary operations that were terminated (...)", said the source.

The US Fed team's visit is scheduled to end on Thursday.