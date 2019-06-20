Nigeria: Let's Pay Attention to Troops' Spiritual Needs - Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-General Tukur Buratai yesterday called on religious leaders, especially those in the military, to ensure that the spiritual needs of troops are well taken care of.

Buratai said paying attention to troops' spirituality, especially now that the country was facing turbulent security challenges, could not be over overemphasised.

"It is a matter of urgency and necessity that the security challenges bedevilling our nation which the Nigerian Army is at the forefront in combating, crave for religious leaders, especially those in the military, to employ necessary mechanism to take care of the spiritual aspects of the our personnel," he stated.

The COAS who spoke at the commissioning of the remodelled and beautified All Saints Military Church of the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Rukuba Barracks, near Jos, said he had approved funds for renovations of three worship centres and hospitals at the at the barracks.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.Gen Nuhu Angbazo, the COAS, said he was fully aware of the importance of the spiritual aspects of troops and their families as key to achieving the objectives of the Nigerian Army.

On his part, the GOC appreciated Buratai for his overwhelming financial support towards the completion of the project of worshipping centres and the accident and emergency department of a hospital in the barrack.