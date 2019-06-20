Nigeria: Banditry, Kidnapping - Govt Urged to Adopt City Crime Mapping

The president of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Alabo Charles David, has called on the Federal Government to encourage city crime mapping and geo spatial data to checkmate kidnapping and banditry.

Charles made the call in Awka, Anambra State Capital, yesterday during a annual general meeting of the NIS, with the theme: "National Mapping Infrastructure and Geospatial technologies for Monitoring Disasters for Sustainable Development."

According to him, the deployment of mapping and surveillance facilities will assist security agencies in the country to track criminals.

He also called for involvement of NIS members in policy making and activities of ministries, departments and agencies of government.

He asked the government to encourage and support indigenous manpower through access to loans from the Bank of Industry.

He also appealed to governments at all levels to establish offices of surveyors in all local government areas to assist in the implementation and monitoring of national monuments.

According to him, surveyors are needed in every aspect national project including road construction and sky high rise buildings.