20 June 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lawyer Assa Nyakundi Due in Court for Son's Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Nation Media Group
Lawyer Assa Nyakundi at Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
By JOSEPH MURAYA

Nairobi — Lawyer Assa Nyakundi, who is out on bond for allegedly killing his son was due in court Thursday, authorities said.

Nyakundi was re-arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters for processing ahead of his fresh court appearance.

"He will be in court to face murder," DCI director George Kinoti told Capital FM News.

Nyakundi was initially charged with manslaughter, a move Kinoti said was a culmination of a conspiracy by detectives who were handling the case, and who are now interdicted for subverting justice.

"I did not approve that file," he said, "The officers who handled it are under investigation."

The arrest came hours after Kiambu High Court Judge Christine Meoli disqualified herself from hearing the case against the lawyer, citing conflict of interest since they were classmates.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has since applied for a review of the charge.

Nyakundi is accused of shooting his son to death, claims it was accidental, but police insist they have evidence to show that he murdered him.

He was charged with manslaughter on April 26 and released on a Sh 300,000 cash bail with an alternative of Sh 1 million surety bond after being arraigned before a Kiambu court over the murder of his son, Joseph.

Nyakundi was accused of murdering his son under unclear circumstances In March but the prosecution opted, at the time, to prefer a manslaughter charge which under Section 205 of the Penal Code attracts life imprisonment upon conviction.

The city lawyer had been admitted to hospital with police telling the court during previous appearances that he was not in a stable condition to allow statement recording.

During an appearance on April 3, almost three weeks after the incident, investigators told the court Nyakundi was yet to record a statement.

Kenya

Court Convicts Three in 2015 Garissa Terror Attack

A Kenyan court has found three terror suspects guilty of the April 2015 Garissa University terror attack in which nearly… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.