Kenya: Lawyer Assa Nyakundi Due in Court for Son's Murder

Lawyer Assa Nyakundi at Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Nairobi — Lawyer Assa Nyakundi, who is out on bond for allegedly killing his son was due in court Thursday, authorities said.

Nyakundi was re-arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters for processing ahead of his fresh court appearance.

"He will be in court to face murder," DCI director George Kinoti told Capital FM News.

Nyakundi was initially charged with manslaughter, a move Kinoti said was a culmination of a conspiracy by detectives who were handling the case, and who are now interdicted for subverting justice.

"I did not approve that file," he said, "The officers who handled it are under investigation."

The arrest came hours after Kiambu High Court Judge Christine Meoli disqualified herself from hearing the case against the lawyer, citing conflict of interest since they were classmates.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has since applied for a review of the charge.

Nyakundi is accused of shooting his son to death, claims it was accidental, but police insist they have evidence to show that he murdered him.

He was charged with manslaughter on April 26 and released on a Sh 300,000 cash bail with an alternative of Sh 1 million surety bond after being arraigned before a Kiambu court over the murder of his son, Joseph.

Nyakundi was accused of murdering his son under unclear circumstances In March but the prosecution opted, at the time, to prefer a manslaughter charge which under Section 205 of the Penal Code attracts life imprisonment upon conviction.

The city lawyer had been admitted to hospital with police telling the court during previous appearances that he was not in a stable condition to allow statement recording.

During an appearance on April 3, almost three weeks after the incident, investigators told the court Nyakundi was yet to record a statement.