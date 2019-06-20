Zimbabwe: Political Loner Fadzayi Mahere Joins MDC

Photo: MDCAllianceZW/Twitter

The MDC's announcement that Fadzayi Mahere is joining the party.

FIREBRAND rights activist and lawyer Fadzayi Mahere has announced she was joining the Nelson Chamisa led MDC as she seeks a change of fortunes to an unyielding political career.

The outspoken politician made the announcement Wednesday to her more than 190 000 followers on Twitter.

"Zimbabwe deserves a strong, united opposition to build the future," posted the fierce Zanu PF critic.

"I am happy to announce that I have officially joined the MDC.

"We must speak with one voice against bad governance and strive to create a nation that is free and prosperous. All hands on the deck. God bless Zimbabwe."

Mahere joined mainstream politics in June 2017 when she announced she was going to run as an independent candidate for the 2018 elections in Harare's Mount Pleasant constituency.

She lost to MDC Alliance's Samuel Banda.

The human rights lawyer has been vocal in her condemnation of Zanu PF's ruinous policies and is a one-time prominent member of Pastor Evan Mawarire's #ThisFlagMovement.

In June 2016, when the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe announced the introduction of the Bond Note, she was part of a group of prominent pro-democracy activists who met central bank governor John Mangudya to register their displeasure with the disastrous move.

Mahere was in November 2016 later arrested together with others for protesting against the introduction of bond notes by government.