Nigeria: The Person Sucking My Breast Is Not Complaining - Tiwa Savage

Since the birth of her only son, Jamal, self-styled 'African Bad Girl', Tiwa Savage has suffered series of criticisms for allegedly losing her sexuality, but she didn't allow it stop her from publicly displaying her sensuality anytime the opportunity presents itself.

However, responding to one of the numerous body shaming episodes she has since had to battle with on social media whenever she posts a sensual photo of herself, she hinted on going under the knife to enhance her boobs which have been affected by child birth.

After posting a revealing photo of herself on her Instagram page with the caption, "I think they know by now that I'm a rebel. Boss, please don't come here to preach, we know that the picture is very bad, but you have seen nothing yet", a fan quickly attacked her saying "Ah! These ones have become flat", to which she responded, "Mr. Ibra, sorry boo, I had to breastfeed my beautiful son, but if you wire me small dollars I can go to the doctor to add implants. Until then, the person sucking it is not complaining."