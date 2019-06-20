20 June 2019

Kenya/Egypt: Harambee Stars Hold First Training Session in Cairo

Harambee Stars on Wednesday kicked off their final preparations ahead of their opening Group C match in the Africa Cup of Nations against Algeria on Sunday.

Stars, under the watchful eye of head coach Sebastien Migne, held their first training session in Cairo Wednesday evening in a training ground next to the June 30 Stadium where they will tackle the Desert Foxes.

Kenya, who arrived in Cairo Tuesday night, had pitched camp in Paris for 19 days where they beat Madagascar 1-0 in an international friendly match on June 7, before flying to Madrid where they drew 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their other build up match last Saturday.

Harambee Stars are pooled in Group C alongside Algeria, Tanzania and Senegal. They face Tanzania in their second match on June 27 before closing their group assignments against star-studded Senegal on July 1.

