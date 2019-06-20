Namibia: Welwitschias Will Need N$20 Million for World Cup

Windhoek — As the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup looms and various countries putting their houses in order as far as preparations are concerned, the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) has indicated that the national senior team will need at least N$20 million to adequately prepare and compete at the international rugby showpiece in Japan in September.

Currently, the senior squad is busy participating in the World Rugby Nations Cup in Uruguay, where they have managed to scrap a win over the host country and lost their opening match against Argentina.

Speaking to New Era Sport, NRU president Corrie Mensah said consultations have already started and will continue with the various stakeholders including government through the line ministry. All plans and details around Namibia's participation in the World Cup will be communicated in due course, Mensah said.

"To date, the Namibian Sports Commission (NSC) has not communicated anything with regards to players' incentives and so forth," he added.

Upon enquiry, NSC Chief Administrator Freddy Mwiya informed this reporter that the team's budget proposal is being scrutinized and is at an advanced stage, and will be communicated to the union and the public in due course.

Before departing for the World Cup, the Welwitschias will be engaged in two more warm-up matches against South African teams. The World Cup kicks off on September 20 and runs until November 2.