Nigeria: NNPC to Resume Oil Search in Chad Basin After Security Clearance

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Wednesday, said it will resume oil search in the Chad Basin as soon as it receives security clearance.

Oil search in the Chad Basin was suspended after a team of NNPC Frontier Exploration Services and their consultants from the University of Maiduguri were attacked and some of them abducted on July 25th 2017.

But speaking when the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, paid him a business visit in Abuja, the Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru said, "We will go back there as soon as we receive security clearance."

He said: "There seems to be some prospects there because Niger Republic drilled over 600 wells and now they are producing while we have only drilled 23."

He commended the people of Bauchi and Gombe States, especially communities in the exploration area for their support and hospitality, while assuring them of NNPC's support in the provision of infrastructure and amenities.

Speaking earlier, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed said: "We are happy that we have some hydrocarbon not only in Bauchi but also in Gombe both in the Gongola Basin, and we are totally committed to the exploration activities of the NNPC in the area."