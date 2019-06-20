Angola: Minister Points Out Harmonization of State Power With Traditional Power

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, stressed Wednesday in Luanda the need to harmonize the institutions of the State and Public Administration with the institutions and power of traditional authorities.

Foto família do III Encontro Nacional sobre as Autoridades Tradicionais

As they are privileged partners of the State in solving problems in communities, they are essential elements that have a preponderant role in the development of communities, said the minister who was speaking at the closing session of the III national meeting on traditional authority.

Carolina Cerqueira said that the authorities are structural elements of Angolan society and rural communities, where they act as mediators in the processes of solving community conflicts and in the implementation of social projects.

To this end, the Cabinet minister stressed cooperation between the State and the traditional authorities should be strengthened, taking into account its proximity to communities, the maintenance of peace, social harmony, cohesion, unity and pacification of the spirits, as well as in the actions of territory planning and urbanism, in the promotion of health.

Traditional authorities, she said, should also be, within the communities in which they are inserted, agents of the promotion of culture and defenders of heritage preservation and cultural values.

Carolina Cerqueira considered that one should also prioritize the attributions and competences, to avoid the usurpation and overlap of authority, as well as to define the role and character of the possible associations that can represent the traditional authorities, to speak and to be interlocutors before the State.