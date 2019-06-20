Angola Presides Over Labor Conference Session

Luanda — The representative of Angola to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Margarida Izata, chaired the 2nd high-level segment, which was part of the 108th session of the International Labor Conference ( ILC).

The meeting was attended by the King of Lesotho, Letsie III, first Vice-President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa and Colombian President Ivan Marquez.

At the meeting, Angola is present with a ministerial delegation led by the Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Jesus Faria Maiato.

On Monday, in his address, Jesus Maiato assumed Angola's commitment to comply with the directives contained in the ILO report, with a view to ensuring, filling and minimizing the impact of these changes on the world of work.

Angola has been a full member of the ILO for 43 years. Over the years, it has ratified and adopted numerous normative instruments (conventions, recommendations and protocols), including eight fundamental conventions.

The event, scheduled to end on the 21st June, brings together more than 50 Heads of State and Government from around the world, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa. It also joins 187 tripartite delegations from the ILO member states, made up of representatives of governments, employers 'and workers' associations.