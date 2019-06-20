South Africa: Students Call for Overhaul of Funding System

On Wednesday 19 June students marched to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme offices in Cape Town. Their demands included the cancelling of historic debt, the decentralising of the scheme's offices and the finalisation of appeals.

"All historic debt from 2010 to date, must be written off," said Sonwabile Dwaba, the SRC president at the University of the Free State.

This was one of the demands made to Dr Randall Carolissen, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator, outside the NSFAS offices in Wynberg, Cape Town on Wednesday 19 June.

The peaceful march, which began at Kenilworth station, was led by SRC members from institutions of higher learning including the University of the Free State (UFS), University of Cape Town (UCT), Cape Town University of Technology (CPUT) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC). Of those present, some were members of the EFF Students Command, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) and the South African Union of Students (SAUS).

Dwaba, who read out the memorandum of demands, said students who owe money to institutions are disadvantaged because they cannot graduate or receive their transcripts.

"They must access those things to apply for jobs, or be able to get...