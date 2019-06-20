South Africa: As ANC Parliamentary Committee Chairpersons Are Named, Magashule Is Left Holding All the Aces

analysis

A mix of those fingered in State Capture, alongside former MECs, ex-mayors and one-time members of the Jacob Zuma executive, are now in charge of Parliament's committees. After a series of delays, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Wednesday 19 June came to Parliament to make the announcement, saying it was a 'collective decision'.

The announcement of committee chairpersons - key parliamentary posts as they direct and drive MPs' oversight and legislative work - was meant to have been made on Thursday 13 June at the regular ANC parliamentary caucus. It was postponed at the last minute for further consultations, the shorthand for factional horse-trading.

At Wednesday's media briefing, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule alongside ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed the announcement had been delayed the previous week due to the need to consult Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP). Before that, discussions had been held on "each and every" name on a list to which the ANC top six officials then made some changes, according to the chief whip:

"We don't approach deployment in a factional manner... We deploy on experience and capacity".

Magashule added: "As the ANC officials, we are very happy we have been working together...