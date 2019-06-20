South Africa: Fury As Joburg's Mayor Mashaba Snubs Alex Residents, Again

Incensed residents of Johannesburg's Alexandra township marched to Sandton on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, demanding to see Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba. After Mashaba didn't appear, residents instead went to the police to open a case against him.

"We don't have a mayor in Alexandra, he said so himself. We shouldered our problems all the way from Alexandra but the God of the City of Johannesburg won't see us," bellowed incensed Alexandra Shutdown Movement leader, Sandile Mavundla.

The Alexandra protests saw residents marching to the city of Johannesburg's regional offices in Sandton. Almost an hour-and-a-half later, residents were still waiting outside the offices hoping that an address by Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba would soothe their housing wounds.

The current protests broke out after residents' houses, built on illegally occupied land, were demolished. Prior to the demolitions, residents had grappled with the mushrooming of illegal structures, crime and a lack of basic services such as waste collection.

Mashaba had promised residents he would rebuild their demolished houses, but this was widely criticised because it would amount to a violation of the court order which authorised the demolitions in the first place.

