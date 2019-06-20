South Africa: A New Day, Another Dudu Myeni Special

analysis

The former chief financial officer of South African Airways, Phumeza Nhantsi, concluded her testimony at the State Capture Commission on Wednesday with startling claims of how the airline's former chair, Dudu Myeni, had allegedly ordered her to hire and fire staff.

Former SAA chairperson, Dudu Myeni, allegedly wanting an ally in the airline's procurement division, instructed the former chief financial officer, Phumeza Nhantsi, to hire someone - ostensibly following a "vision" from God.

The candidate failed an interview, dismally, but Myeni, unimpressed, then allegedly ordered Nhantsi to catch the first flight to Durban for a meeting with her the next morning to explain what went wrong.

Testifying at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday, Nhantsi said, "Someone told me there was a guy who had been struggling, and upon praying, the person saw a vision of Dudu Myeni."

The man had somehow obtained Nhantsi's contact details and called her up.

"When I spoke to the acting Chief Procurement Officer about it, he knew about (it) and didn't have questions."

Nhantsi told the State Capture Commission that there was a vacancy at the time so interviews were set up. However, she was informed that the person had done terribly in the interview...