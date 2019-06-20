19 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Out but Not Down - Banyana Back to Heroes' Welcome

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yanga Sibembe

'The talent is phenomenal, the future is bright' - Banyana coach Desiree Ellis on the way forward.

Banyana Banyana, the South Africa national women's football team, landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday June 18 after they were knocked out of their maiden Fifa Women's World Cup.

They arrived to much fanfare with fans jubilantly singing and dancing as the team made their way into the arrivals hall.

Fans awaiting the arrival of Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport hold placards with messages of support. Photo by Yanga Sibembe

Despite not winning a game during the tournament, Banyana Banyana have shown they have the capabilities to compete at the highest level, with very limited resources. The Under-17s did the same last year at the Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup. Two players who participated in that tournament, Karabo Dhlamini and Sibulele Holweni, made it into Desiree Ellis's squad for France. Banyana also have the reigning African Player of the Year, Thembi Kgatlana, in their ranks.

The notion of laying a solid foundation, and giving SA women's football every opportunity to succeed dominated the media room at OR Tambo International on Wednesday as coach Ellis, alongside captain Janine van Wyk,...

South Africa

Public Protector Details What Information She'll Share With Zondo Commission

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has outlined what information her office will be sharing with the Zondo commission… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.