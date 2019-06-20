South Africa: Out but Not Down - Banyana Back to Heroes' Welcome

'The talent is phenomenal, the future is bright' - Banyana coach Desiree Ellis on the way forward.

Banyana Banyana, the South Africa national women's football team, landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday June 18 after they were knocked out of their maiden Fifa Women's World Cup.

They arrived to much fanfare with fans jubilantly singing and dancing as the team made their way into the arrivals hall.

Fans awaiting the arrival of Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport hold placards with messages of support. Photo by Yanga Sibembe

Despite not winning a game during the tournament, Banyana Banyana have shown they have the capabilities to compete at the highest level, with very limited resources. The Under-17s did the same last year at the Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup. Two players who participated in that tournament, Karabo Dhlamini and Sibulele Holweni, made it into Desiree Ellis's squad for France. Banyana also have the reigning African Player of the Year, Thembi Kgatlana, in their ranks.

The notion of laying a solid foundation, and giving SA women's football every opportunity to succeed dominated the media room at OR Tambo International on Wednesday as coach Ellis, alongside captain Janine van Wyk,...