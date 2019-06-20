South Africa: Sax, Bribes and Audio Tapes - Former Cabinet Ministers Implicated in Dodgy Airline Deal

analysis

A disgruntled businesswoman allegedly taped a meeting with an SA Express boss in which he claimed that the then ministers were to be paid bribes of R20,000 each.

The State Capture Commission has heard testimony about an audio recording that implicates former Cabinet ministers, Lynne Brown and Dipuo Peters as the alleged recipients of bribes relating to a R400-million contract between SA Express (SAX) and the North West government.

The recording allegedly also names former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, as well as the airline's former CEO Inathi Ntshanga.

These startling claims were made by SAX security manager Timothy Ngwenya, who told the Commission he was given the recording by a disgruntled businesswoman after her company was shafted in the deal.

Ngwenya said that in May 2016 he received a call from Babadi Tlatsana, the owner of Koreneka Trading and Projects, which held a contract for ground handling at two airports in the province, at Mahikeng and Pilanesberg.

He met with her the next day, and she handed him documents and several audio recordings, one of which revolved around a meeting she had with the previous SAX commercial manager, Brian van Wyk.

The recording in which Brown, Peters and the...