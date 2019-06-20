Nigeria: NNPC to Resume Oil Exploration in Chad Basin

Abuja — Two years after it suspended work following the abduction and subsequent death of 37 members of its oil prospecting team, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is to resume exploratory activities in Chad Basin.

The nation oil agency said security clearance was being being expected to kick-start the resumption.

Speaking in Abuja during a courtesy visit by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, NNPC Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr. Maikanti Baru, stated: “We will go back there as soon as we receive security clearance.

There seems to be some prospects there because Niger Republic drilled over 600 wells and now they are producing while we have only drilled 23.”

The move comes on the backdrop of the order to the corporation by President Muhammadu Buhari to pursue the possibility of oil exploration in the frontier basins.

Baru commended the people of Bauchi and Gombe states, especially communities in the exploration area, for their support and hospitality.

The governor said his visit was to seek collaboration with the organisation on how to move his state forward.