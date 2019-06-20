Liberia: UNDP On Electoral Reform in Liberia

The UNDP/Elections Project is supporting the National Elections Commission (NEC) rollout of series of regional sensitization campaigns and consultations leading to a reform of the current election laws of Liberia.

Donors funding the elections project include the European Union, the Irish Aid, Canada and the Government of Sweden through its Embassy in Monrovia.On 18 June 2019, NEC commencedthe regional awareness campaigns across the Country beginning in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

This will be followed by Gbarnga, Bong County on June 20, 2019. Two additional events are also scheduled to take place in Tubmanburg, Bomi County on June 24 and in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on June 27.

This latest effort which is part of interventions under the 2019 Elections-Project work plan, is gear towards supporting the National Elections Commission address some key recommendations of both national and international elections observers on the 2017 general and presidential elections and by extension, improve elections administration in keeping with international best practices.

The regional events are aimed at promoting citizens' participation in the electoral reform process, create awareness on prepositions or proposed amendments intended for legislative actions etc.

A broad spectrum of over 350 stakeholders are targeted to form part of these exercises. They include representatives of civil society organizations, youth and women groups, local authorities, traditional leaders, physically challenged individuals, faith based institutions, students, teachers, These activities will lead to the electoral reform consultations to be held in July this year.

It is expected that with the needed civic awareness and a review of the reform action plans, target groups will be more empowered to return to their respective constituents to build consensus on proposed amendments to be presented during the reform consultations.