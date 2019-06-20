Liberia: Margibians Hail Bishop Klayee's Appointment As LAA Boss

press release

Opinion leaders and citizens of Margibi County have hailed President George Manneh Weah for the appointment of Bishop John Allan Klayee as Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority (LAA).

According to a press release issued by the LAA on Tuesday, 18 June, the citizens say it is first of its kind for a Margibian to head the airport authority, though the Roberts International Airport (RIA) is within the County.

J. Francis Karpu, an eminent citizen and chairman of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) in Margibi, notes that the appointment of Bishop Klayee demonstrates President Weah's commitment to consider the importance of geopolitics in his government.

Mr. Karpu intimates that he has every confidence that Bishop Klayee will deliver in his position.For his part, Margibi Former Representative Atty. SaahGbollie adds that the nomination of Bishop Klayee for the LAA's top post is welcoming and signals the President's willingness for inclusive government at the grassroots level.

Bishop Klayee has served as Acting Managing Director, haven't being appointed in 2018 as Chair of the Board of Directors for the airport authority.

Prior to this, he has worked and resigned after 11 years as Assistant Manager of the Cargo Department of the Roberts International Airport. As a native of Margibi, Bishop Klayee was born and raised in Smell No Taste, now Unification City.

Over the last three months, Bishop Klayee has earmarked plans to open the new terminal and office complex at RIA as part of the airport mordernization project.Revitalization of rural airstrips by making them commercially viable has also been under consideration.