Liberia: NEC Reschedules By-Elections

The National Elections Commission announces with immediate effect an adjustment in the date of the Montserrado County Senatorial by-election and the Representative by-election in Montserrado Electoral District#15 from 02 July to 08 July 2019.

Addressing a news conference Tuesday, 18 June at the NEC headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, Chairman Jerome George Korkoya says the by-elections will now be conducted on Monday, 08, July 2019 instead of July 02 as earlier announced by the Commission.

Chairman Korkoya says the new date is still within the constitutionally mandated 90-day timeframe within which by-elections must be conducted to fill vacancies created in either house of the Liberian Legislature.

He notes that in consonance with the timeline released for the conduct of the by-elections, the NEC informed the public that contingent upon prevailing circumstance, the calendar could be subject to adjustment.

"In that regard, the commission wishes to announce that the constitutionally mandated timeline of 90 days remain on course", Chairman Korkoya assures.

However, he points out that there might be some technical adjustments within the timeline to account for development beyond the National Elections Commission's control.

The Commission discloses that one such development is availability of pre-packed materials, adding that a key component for the conduct of the by-elections is timely provision of pre-packed electoral materials that must be used by poll workers for the successful conduct of the polls.

"I am very pleased to note that the selected vendor has committed to the government and NEC to deliver the pre-packed materials on or before June 30. The National Elections Commission also secured the commitment of the vendor for the printing of the ballot papers to have the ballots delivered within the same deadline," he further explains.

Commenting on government's support to the electoral process, Chairman Korkoya says the NEC submitted a joint budget of US$2.5million to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for both by-elections.

He details that in response to the request, government has deposited US$900,000 plus LRD 114,000,000 or an equivalent of US$600,000 at the conversion rate of LRD194 for One United States dollar, thus, totaling US$1,500,000, into the accounts of the National Elections Commission.

Meanwhile, the Commission further announces that the process of recruitment and screening of over 10,000 temporary electoral staffs, assessment of 488 precincts and over 1,000 polling stations has begun, while civic, voter's education and gender awareness campaign are ongoing.

The two by-elections are caused by the death in February of late Montserrado County Sen. Geraldine Doe-Sherif in Ghana, following a protracted illness and the death of District #15 Rep. Adolph Lawrence in a car crash in March.