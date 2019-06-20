Ghana: 'Govt Committed to Turning Regional Maritime University Into World Class'

Deputy Minister of Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Glover, says the government is committed to investing in the Regional Maritime University (RMU) to become a world class university in maritime training.

Speaking at the 22nd Board of Governors Meeting of the RMU on Friday, on behalf of the sector Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Deputy Minister said, they would continue to provide support to RMU and other universities to train graduates that would help transform the economy in various sectors.

He said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was committed to providing quality education to the youth and would invest in infrastructure to ensure that such universities were well equipped to deliver the best to students.

"With the RMU made up of five member countries including Liberia, Cameroon, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Ghana, it makes the RMU an example of regional cooperation which must be built on," he stated.

"It is for that reason that Government is committed to the success of the RMU and the provision of the necessary support to make it standout as far as the provision of quality education is concerned," he added.

In that regard, he said the government had secured a $4.5 million grant with Aker Energy to support the training of personnel to take over the maritime industry.

"With the appropriate collaboration and partnerships, there is no doubt the RMU would meet the modern demands in the maritime industry," he stressed.

He urged the Board of Governors to deliberate on issues that would help in transforming the RMU to become the standard for maritime education on the continent.

Board Chairman and Chancellor of the RMU, Dr James F. Kollie, commended the board and the government for the continued support and commitment to the RMU over the years.

He said, "the coming together of our sister countries in support of regional integration, to establish this great institution was indeed an epic moment of great significance, judging from the successes registered in the realm of training seafarers."

This accomplishment he added should be jealously guarded by all for the benefit of the individual countries, the sub region and indeed Africa and the world.

The occasion was also used to commission the offices of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences at the RMU.

The new edifice worth about GH¢500, 000 according to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Elvis Nyarko was to provide offices for lecturers who hitherto were operating under trees.

Other dignitaries present included, Minister of Transport for Cameroon, Ngalle Bihehe Ernest; Minister for Transport, Works and Infrastructure, The Gambia, Bai Lamin Jobe; and Minister of Transport and Aviation, Sierra Leone, Kabineh M. Kallon.