Somalia: Concern As Somaliland Police Close Down Two Private TV Channels

Authorities in the breakaway territory of Somaliland on Tuesday closed two private television channels after accusing them of inciting violence, a station manager and a press rights group said.

Police shuttered Horyaal 24TV and Eryal TV channels in the capital Hargeisa, Mohamed Osman Mire, the director of Horyaal said.

"The police came around 0700 in the morning and ordered the closure of the two stations, they had a letter signed by the Information Minister Mohamed Muse Diriye," Mire said.

"In the letter they have stated that the TV stations are accused of inciting conflict in... society, defaming the national armed forces, threatening stability" and creating disunity in Somaliland, he said.

The two channels said they did not understand the charges.