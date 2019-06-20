Somalia: Galmudug Leadership Urged to Hold Polls On It Stipulated Timetable

Somali Federal Government has called upon Galmudug regional state administration leadership to conduct elections on it stipulated timetable.

A press statement from the Ministry of Interior urged President Ahmed Gelle Haaf administration to coordinate free, fair and peaceful election process before 4th July this 2019.

"The Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Republic calls upon the leadership of Galmudug administration to conduct the elections on time to ensure transparent elections that strengthen the democratic process and leads to healthy competition." A statement from the Ministry said.

The press statement further called for a reconciliation meeting for various interest groups from the federal member state to resolve their differences.

"Putting into consideration the significance of consultation and unity of Galmudug state, the Ministry of Interior calls for a reconciliation meeting that brings together the elites and traditional leaders from the region to resolve the standoff in the state."

Galmudug regional state administration has earlier this month announced to halt all working cooperation with the Federal government in Mogadishu citing constant interference in its internal affairs by the Presidency