19 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Farmajo Appoints Deputy Chief of Staff

The President of Somalia's Federal Government, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Tuesday announced the appointment of the Deputy Chief of Staff of his Office.

"H.E. President Farmajo is pleased to appoint Abdullahi Sheikh Abdikarim [Daddoon] as the deputy director general of the Villa Somalia," said Abdinur Mohamed, Director of Communications.

Somali president has congratulated the incoming deputy chief of staff and wished him success as he brings with him a wealth of experience to boost the presidency's service delivery in his new role.

Last May, Farmajo named Nur Dirie Hersi (Fuursade) as the Villa Somalia's Chief of Staff. He was previously served as a Chief Strategist under the President for the past two years.

