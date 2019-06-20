South Africa: Limpopo Legislature Sends Condolences to Families of Car Crash Victims

press release

The Speaker of Limpopo Legislature Hon. Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya sends her sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as a result of vehicle crashes over the long weekend. In what is now known as the R81 horror crash, a total of 24 people lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 44 people who lost their lives in separate accidents over the June 16th long weekend.

"The Limpopo Legislature is deeply saddened by the loss of lives experienced on our roads over the long weekend in our province. We are hurt by the loss of life which is worsened by the number of young people whose lives were lost in the R81 crash. We would like to wish the injured a speedy recovery, as well as strength and comfort upon the bereaved families. We equally commend the different spheres of government for their swift response and support to the different affected families during their time of need. Let us all include them in our prayers," said Lerule-Ramakhanya.

Issued by: Limpopo Provincial Legislature