Ghana: Triumphant MEGHIS Presents Robofest Trophy to Methodist Church Leadership

The Management and Staff of the Mamfe Methodist Girls' High School (MEGHIS), the world winning robotic team and their coaches, officially presented the 2019 World Robofest trophy they won to the Leadership of the Methodist Church Ghana.

The Presiding Bishop of the Church, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo received the trophy on behalf of the Church.

The Presentation was done at an impressive ceremony at the Methodist Conference Office (The Methodist Headquarters) at Adabraka Accra.

It is recalled that the Mamfe Methodist Girls Robotic Team won the first place in the national competition, and therefore had the nod to represent Ghana at the 2019 World Robofest Championship at Michigan in the United States of America.

The Methodist Church, Ghana, supported the team financially, materially and spiritually in their preparations toward the contest.

Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo commended the girls for making the school, the Church, Ghana and Africa as a whole proud.

"As a church, we will continue to assist by furnishing the Robotec laboratory to ensure quality science education in the school and in all of our schools. And we know this will go a long way to mentor our girls to meet the urgent human resource needs of our nation," he added.

Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo asked the government and institutional leaders to, as a matter of urgency, support science education in the country to help in development.

According to him, the support from stakeholders to science education was very necessary and that, "if we give a little push to our young girls and boys, they can bring more achievements to the nation because it can bring out the honour and development that we all are looking forward to achieve as a nation".

On behalf of the Methodist Church, the Presiding Bishop presented a total of 2,200 US Dollars and two laptops to the school to support their robotic activities.

Each of the winning girls also received GH¢300, while their coaches received GH¢500 each. The Mamfe Methodist Girls Robotic Team was grateful for the massive support from the Methodist Church, Ghana.

The headmistress of the school, Mrs Sylvia Laryea, recalled the preparation period and thanked the Church, individuals and organisations who supported them to win.

The coach who led the girls to win the 2019 world robotic trophy, Mr Ben Amoakoh, said the girls got scared when they met other participants from developed countries with modern kits.

"This year was the most difficult in our 20 years history because it is our 20th anniversary. The students I must say did their very best," he said.