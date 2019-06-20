Ghana: Nkawkaw Methodist School Wins Zone 4 Milo Championship

All is set for the grand finale of the Milo U-13 Champions League after the last zonal event came off over the weekend.

With Nkawkaw Methodist Primary, Akweiman D/A Primary, Krasec L/A and Wusuta L/A Primary joining 12 already qualified teams from zones one, two and three, 16 teams are now ready for the finals at Kumasi between July 2- 6.

However, the zone four event provided a spectacle to crown the zonal games as teams from the Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern and the Oti regions entertained the sparse guest.

At the end, it was Nkawkaw Methodist that stood tall as they were crowned winners of zone four after beating Akweiman D/A 2-0 to win the zonal title.

Goals from Jonathan Edwards and Nelson Twum gave the Eastern Region lads the bragging rights over their competitors as they head into the finals.

For his outstanding performance in the competition, Edwards was also adjudged the Best Player for the Zone, while Krasec's Ibrahim Rashid was the Top Scorer.

Other awards include the Best Goalkeeper which went to Francis Asamoah from Nkawkaw Methodist, while Redeem Primary settled for the Fair Play award.

The zonal winners, runners' up and other individual award winners walked away with souvenirs from Nestle Ghana Limited.