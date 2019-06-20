Ghana: Ametefe Elected V/R Chairman of NDC

Ho — Henry Ametefe, a former Deputy Volta Regional Minister, has been elected Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.

He polled 310 votes out of 603 votes cast, with his closest contender, Frank Afriyie, garnering 274, leaving Francis Ganyaglo, also a former Deputy Regional Minister with 19 votes.

George Loh, a former Member of Parliament for South Dayi, was elected Vice Chairman with 324 votes with the Second Vice Chairmanship position going to George Dake Zoto who had 146 votes.

Mrs Aku-Sika Ansah was elected Deputy Women Organiser with 42 votes and Mr Angelo Agbodzie, Deputy Youth Organiser, with 30 votes.

The election, conducted by the Electoral Commission, started at about 9:30 am and ended at 3pm, the regional executive elections became necessary, following the creation of Oti Region out of the Volta Region, which saw some Volta regional executives of the party joining the Oti Region, and the peaceful exercise was characterised by ceaseless fanfare under the watch of security officers.

Kofi Attoh, a National Vice Chairman of the NDC, in swearing those elected into office, called on members of the party to work together for victory in the 2020 general election.

Mr Ametefe thanked the delegates and promised to rally all, especially the youth, to work on winning the elections in 2020 saying, "We are marching to power," and told the charged party's faithful, well wishers and supporters who thronged the auditorium that "The battle lines are drawn between the NDC and the NPP.

"The region is now solid, all must come on board," he stated, calling on the youth to get ready for the task ahead."