Tanzania: Campaign Ongoing to Promote Tourism in Pemba

THE Minister for Information, Tourism and Antiquities Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has said that a campaign is ongoing to promote tourism and investments in Pemba Island, where the number of people investing in tourism and other investments is still low.

"Soon investors from Malaysia, Indonesia, and UAE will be visiting Pemba Island to find areas of interest. This will definitely boost Pemba," Mr Kombo said in response to backbenchers in the House, who asked why investors avoid the place and tourists not being seen in the famous cloves Islands.

The minister said President Ali Mohamed Shein has given him special assignment to promote Pemba and in implementing the order, he is asking local and foreign investors to establish businesses, because infrastructures have been improved.

The lawmaker further said that there have been increasing flights to Pemba Island as a proof that the place is changing gradually, and that the 'Under the Sea Room' at Manta Reef Hotel has advertised Pemba widely.

The Under Sea room costs about 2, 000 USD per night is fully booked throughout the year." The Minister also said that tourist services in Pemba have been improved, and asked members of the house and the public in general to advertise Pemba abroad so that the number of tourists can increase.