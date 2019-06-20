Tanzania Ladies Team Sparkle in Rwanda T20 Cricket Showdown

NATIONAL women cricket team put up a scintillating display to win back to back matches at the ongoing Kwibuka Women T20 Bilateral Series in Kigali, Rwanda.

The annual Kwibuka women's T20 Bilateral series is staged to mark Rwanda's 25th year of remembrance for victims of the genocide, which occurred in 1994.

The word Kwibuka means remembrance in Rwandese language and the tournament which started on Tuesday will reach its climax on Monday.. In the first match held at the Gahanga Stadium on Tuesday, Tanzania narrowly beat Uganda by 5 runs in a closely contested encounter. Tanzania won the toss and elected to bat first.

Skipper Fatuma Kibasu and Monica Pascal opened the innings for the Tanzanian side. Kibasu was caught behind in the 4th over leaving behind the Tanzanian score of 25/1. Monica Pascal was joined by Hudaa Omary, but did last long after getting run out in 7th over with of 31/2.

Thereafter, the Ugandan bowler Joyce Apio got three quick wicket of Neema Justine on a duck, Perice Zakayo (4) and Tabu Omary (1) in 3 overs. Tanzania were 42/5 in 10 overs.

It was Monica Pascal, who made 53 runs of 53 balls taking their team final score to 113/9 in their 20 allotted overs. Monica Pascal was awarded the women of the match against Uganda.

In defending a chase able score of 113 the Tanzanian opening bowler Perice Zakayo put in an extra efforts to damage the top order batting line of the Ugandan side taking 3 early wickets of Mary Nyende (2), Damaline Musinge (7) and Rita Musamali (16) leaving them with a score of 24/3 in the first seven overs.

The Tanzanian left arm leg spinner Nuru Omary also gave the Ugandan side a tough time by ripping through their middle order taking 2 wickets in her 4 over spell. The Ugandan were 60/ 6 in the first 10 overs.

The rest of the Ugandan batters fought bravery to chase the Tanzanian score and ended up with their final score of 108/9 in their allotted 20 overs. In the Day two yesterday, Tanzania beat Mali by 10 wickets at the same venue.

Mali won the toss and elected to bat first and the Tanzanian bowling attack penetrated through the whole Mali batting line up, dismissing them all out in 15 overs with a score of 11 runs on board.

Tanzanian left arm leg spinner Nuru Omary was awarded the women of the match for getting two wickets in her 3.4 over spell for 1 run only.

Chasing a merger score the Tanzania duo opening batters Skipper Fatuma Kibasu and Monica Pascal with three 4's managed to chase the score in 4 balls to take a 10 wicket win over Mali. Today Tanzania will face the host Rwanda at the same venue from 01.50pm.