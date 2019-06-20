Tanzania: Japan Supports Modern Market's Plan in Island, House Assured

JAPAN is supporting the construction of a modern fish Market at Malindi area, Stone Town, the House was informed here yesterday.

Responding to questions from some backbenchers in the House, who asked to know the development of the project, the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Natural resources, Livestock, and Fisheries Dr Makame Ali Ussi said: "Engineers from Construction Company of Japan are already in the country, and work has begun at the site."

However, the deputy Minister promised that the construction of the modern market would be of the required standard as par agreement, and priority would be given to fish traders, who were removed from the area to pave way for the construction of the 21.6bn/-project.