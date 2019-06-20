Nigeria: Uti Nwachukwu Names the Most Successful 2018 Big Brother Naija Housemate

Big Brother Africa, actor and media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has taken to his Instagram to declare Cynthia Nwadiora better known as Cee-C as the most successful housemate of the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija.

According to Nwachukwu, Cee-C has continued to receive massive support since leaving the show and she has proven him right when he declared that there are always two winners in Big Brother, the winner of the grand prize and the one that beats the odds.

Sharing a video clip of Cee-C, he wrote,

"Well well well... what Can say?🕺🏾

How much louder can I shout ?🤐

How much more words can I write ??🖋

MANY ARE CALLED BUT ALAS ... VERY FEW ARE CHOSEN 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Nwadiora - an igbo name meaning ... Pikin wey good for the community /country... . LOL... .. need I say more ?

Since winning the Show , she has received massive support and she hasn't stopped dishing it Back to Back 😏😏😏 .

In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote "In Big brother , there are always 2 Winners ,The winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds"

I went on further to say " The sun Shines in its time and so does the Moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME ..YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL"

I am no Prophet but Ladies and Gents, I present to you ... .THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATE OF #BBnaija 2018 ... . Miss @ceec_official NWADIORA 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

#superProud #OurGirl #NoRegrets #AQueen #Beautiful."

Cee-C was the first runner-up of Big Brother Naija 2018 and since leaving the house has signed several mouth watering endorsement deals, maintained her large fan base and continued to stay relevant. Nwachukwu's post is also coming on the heels of her starring as a vixen in Peruzzi's video for his track, "Majesty".