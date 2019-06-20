South Africa: Bosch Back At Fullback for Sharks

Cape Town — Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby quarter-final against the Brumbies in Canberra.

The coach has made one change to his starting XV that defeated the Stormers 12-9 in Cape Town last weekend.

Aphelele Fassi has been ruled out with a rotator cuff sprain to his right shoulder, with a fit-again Curwin Bosch taking his place at fullback.

On the bench, Juan Schoeman, who missed last week's match due to a bout of flu, returns as loosehead prop cover. John-Hubert Meyer drops out of the match-day 23.

Sharks captain Louis Schreuder, speaking from the team's base in Coogee in Sydney ahead of a three-hour bus ride to Canberra, said the were focused and ready for the clash against the Brumbies.

"The game against the Stormers is behind us and our focus is on the Brumbies. Everyone is excited and looking forward to the challenge.

"We haven't faced them this year, they're one of the teams we missed, they're the log leaders in the Australian Conference so they're not in the quarter-finals by chance.

"They're a physical, well-organised team with a good set-piece and kicking game so we're going to have to be well-prepared for that."

Teams:

Brumbies

TBA

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola Substitutes: 16 Cullen Collopy, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith

Source: Sport24