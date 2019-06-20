Liberia: AFELL Demands Justice in SGBV Cases

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) is demanding justice and is therefore for the arrest and prosecution of individuals reportedly engage in perpetrating sexual and Gender based violence (SGBV) against women and children in Liberia.

In a statement released Tuesday June 18, 2019 in Monrovia, AFELL said these cruel acts meted against the most vulnerable population which includes women and children sometimes result to their gruesome murder.

AFELL's President Attorney Vivian Neal said the Liberian Government is under statutory and constitutional mandates to its citizens to ensure that perpetrators and suspects are brought to justice and do not go with impunity.

Atty. Neal said it is unfortunate that the police will investigate cases of gruesome murder, alleged sexual and gender-based violence and nothing substantial is heard about the cause of death or alleged perpetrators being prosecuted.

The AFELL President made specific references to Vivian Wleh, a 15-year old who was allegedly gang-raped to death in the New Georgia community, the alleged brutal murder of Joyce Out-Jawhen in Congo-Town and the murder of 31-year-old Jackie Anderson, mother of three children in Gardnersville respectively.

The Association also alarmed over what it calls the regrettable death of Odell Sherman who was found unconscious in the home of Rev. Emmanuel Giddings and later died at the ELWA Hospital as well as Yatta Kamara whose lifeless body was found at the Palm Spring Resort in Congo-Town.

Meanwhile, AFELL is warning parents to perform their duties by monitoring and protecting their children against these 'unscrupulous' and 'cruel' individuals.