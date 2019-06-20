Cameroon: Treated Mosquito Nets - Distribution Campaign Wraps Up in the West Region

nSome 200 household heads received LLIN, from the Inspector of Services in the West Governor's Office, on June 13, 2019.

The official distribution of Long Lasting Insecticidal treated mosquito nets (LLIN) ended in the West Region on Monday, June 17, 2019. The ceremony to launch the campaign took place in Bafoussam on June 13, 2019.

Speaking at the occasion, the Inspector General of Services in the West Governor's Office, Epenti Tazeu Henry, called on all stake holders involved in the distribution process, especially traditionally, religious and civil society actors, to galvanize efforts and work in more synergy towards achieving Government's objective of total elimination of the killer disease, malaria. Epenti Tazeu Henry pleaded with the beneficiaries to make proper use of the LLIN, and at the same time called on non-state actors involved in the distribution process to operate in transparent and accountable manner. For his part, the Regional Coordinator for the fight against malaria, for the West Region, Dr. Folefock Ajua Richard said the distribution was within the broader framework of the National Malaria Control Programme, insinuating that health officials in the 20 health districts in the region, already had the treated mosquito nets, and had been given well defined guide lines for field routine supervision to ensure that the distribution was effective.

Earlier, the Regional Delegate of Public Health, Dr. Moypian Salifou, revealed that treated mosquito nets serve as the first weapon in the fight against malaria. He said in 2006, 144.763 malaria cases were diagnosed in the West Region with some 2256 deaths recorded. Dr. Moypian said from that moment the Government and her partners came up with an innovative solution being the treated mosquito nets, adding that so far positive results have been recorded by 2019. A total of 200 household heads received treated mosquito nets during the launch. Dr. Moypian Salifou said further some 1.195.543 LLIN were shared out to households in the region.