Cameroon: African Sambo - Championship Cameroon Wins Eight Medals

The African Sambo Championship 2019 has ended in Casablanca Morocco with Cameroon Sambo Lions grabbing five gold medals, two silver and one Bronze. Organised by the African Sambo Confederation, the competition brought together the best athletes from 20 countries on the continent. Eight athletes (seven men) and one woman represented Cameroon in the competition that ended yesterday, June 18, 2019 at the Bourgogne Sports Complex in Casablanca.

After six days of intense competition, Seidou Njimoluh won gold in the - 100kg category in the men's Sambo fight. Raoul Ndjima Ehowa won gold in the -9kg men's Sambo sports, Joseph Emmillienne Esombe Tiako grabbed gold in the -56kg women's Sambo sports, Maxwell Djantou Nana won gold in the +100kg men's Sambo Combat and Willaim Célestin Fokam won gold in the -68kg men's Sambo fight. In the men's -68kg women's sambo sports Edwige Feugang Kuitche won silver. In the men's +100kg Sambo Sports Benoît Oscar Asso'o Emane got silver. In the men's -100kg Sambo Sports Gerald Michel Vanlier Ndam won bronze.

The captain of the Cameroon national sambo team Raoul Ndjima Ehowa expressed satisfaction with the performance of the team. He said the team went through some difficult moment but he knew as a captain he had to boost his team through his performance and to conserve the title. He said he is happy that he has been able to make the colours of Cameroon fly high in the international scene. Prior to their departure, the athletes of the national Sambo team trained in Yaounde for two months in an external training camp and two weeks internal camp. Their objective was to retain their title as African champions.

Meanwhile, Cameroon's François Mbassi was re-elected Secretary General of the African Sambo Confederation.