Cameroon: Glyphosate Pesticide - Minister Says Not Officially Banned

Gabriel Mbairobe said the insecticide has not been officially forbidden from use in any country around the world.

In relation to national and international controversy over the use of the herbicide Roundup, trade name of glyphosate (a pest control insecticide), the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe, has stated that the product has not been officially banned from use in any country around the world. He was responding to a question from Hon Amadou Adji of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) party who questioned government on the measures adopted to reduce the devastating effects of the product considered to be a probable cause of cancer. This was during a question and answer plenary sitting of the National Assembly on June 14, 2019 chaired by the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata.

In his response, the Minister said there is a controversy on the product which has been scientifically classified as slightly dangerous, perhaps dangerous for animals but not for humans. With currently no substitution for the product against pest, Minister Gabriel Mbairobe advised farmers to use the pesticide in conformity with the user's manual. "The problem is there is no substitution for this insecticide. This pesticide is very important for farmers because you know without this insecticide, farmers will need to do so much manual labour before planting crops. We are trying to research about the product but at the moment, we advise farmers to use in conformity with the instructions on the user's manual. But as at now, no country in the world has officially forbidden the use of the product," he said. Going by his explanations, the international community is equally faced with the controversy over the use of the insecticide in agriculture.

The Minister cited some hazardous pesticides formerly banned from use by the Ministry of Agriculture, stating that government will continue banning pest control products should they be scientifically proven as dangerous to humanity. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Minister Gabriel Mbairobe said, will always promote good agricultural practices and the use of biological pesticides .