19 June 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GHALDA to Hold Congress Saturday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael D. Abayateye

The Ghana Lifesaving and Diving Association (GHALDA) will hold its congress on Saturday, in the Volta Region.

Under the supervision of the National Sports Authority, the congress has been sanctioned by the World governing body, International Lifesaving Federation (ILS).

Delegates going through the ILS training programme, which will be facilitated by an international observer who would be delegated by the world body to observe proceedings as well.

Positions to be vied for would be the President, 1st, 2nd Vice presidents, Secretary and Treasurer.

Ghana

Economy Records 6.7 Per Cent Growth

Ghana's economy grew 6.7 per cent year-on-year in the first three months of 2019 compared to 5.4 per cent in the same… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.