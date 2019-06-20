Nigeria: UK Travel Advisory - Nigeria Is Safe, Beautiful - Police

Photo: Pixabay

Peace in Nigeria

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba, has said Nigeria is safe and beautiful.

In a statement by the NPF yesterday, Mba said the attention of the Police has been drawn to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against all travel to some states and border areas in Nigeria.

He said while the Nigeria Police acknowledge that Nigeria is not without some security challenges, just like other nations of the world, including the advanced democracies, we wish to restate that Nigeria remains one of the most beautiful places to live in the world.

He said, "It is a safe country with its own peculiar socio-economic and security challenges."

Mba said, "We therefore wish to reassure Nigerians and the international community of their safety and the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to continue to provide effective security services to the nation."