Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms TMC Rejection to Any Foreign Interference

Khartoum — Chairman of Transitional Military Council (TMC), Abdul-Fatah Al-Burhan, has affirmed the council's refuse to any regional or international interventions in Sudan affairs.

He called all political forces, including Forces of Freedom and Change, to sit for negotiations and to reach an agreement that aims to solving the current crisis.

This came in his address Wednesday at the Friendship Hall to a meeting organized by Medical and Health Professions Trade Union in Sudan.

He said they didn't introduce any conditions to sabotage negotiations, indicating that the TMC welcomes the visions of any Sudanese Party because the TMC has come to meet the people's aspirations.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan pledged to oppose any solution based on exclusion of any Sudanese group or party.

He pointed out that the Sudanese people took to street to change a totalitarian regime, therefore the TMC will not accept emergence of another totalitarian regime to be under power monopoly of one specific group.

On the bias of the Armed Forces to the Sudanese people, Al-Burhan said that this alignment was based on the principle of serving the Sudanese people and preserving their resources and meeting their aspirations.

On dissolving the sit-in before the General Command of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Al Burhan, said that the sit-in area was exploited by aliens and intelligence the TMC did not allow dissolution of the sit-in dissolved, because it believed the sit-in was a symbolic of the Revolution

He stressed that the Transitional Military Council will not allow the country be slip into anarchy and sedition, emphasizing that the TMC aims to prepare the country for proper democracy.

He affirmed his awareness about of problems facing the health sector and its employees, affirming TMC commitment to support the health and medical sector.