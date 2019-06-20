Sudan: Jabir Inspects a Number of Gazera Scheme Divisions

Medani-Kamleen — Head of Transitional Military Council's Economic committee Navy Maj (Gen) Ibrahim Jabir Ibrahim affirmed the state concern for availing all requirements of summer agricultural season.

He said they concern to maintain the success of the season and its contribution for pushing the Sudanese economy forward.

The head of TMC Economic Committee gave assurances Wednesday during inspection visit to a number of Gazera scheme divisions saying that the agricultural season was going ahead.

He added that fuel and cash disbursement flow swiftly besides meeting the commitment of payments to farmers.

Moreover Jabir affirmed the state concern to avail winter season inputs saying the concerned committee has started preparation for the season and that 50,000 tons of urea will be arriving in ten days' time.

In addition Jabir revealed coordination was on progress with Agricultural bank to open branches in some areas.