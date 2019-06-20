Gambia: Police Intervention Unit Negotiate With Angry Protestors in Gunjur

The Police Intervention Unit (PIU) negotiated with angry youths who were protesting against sand mining in their community in Gunjur. At about 2 am on Wednesday 19th June, fully loaded pickup of armed PIU officers came to the scene where these protesters decided to stay till in the morning to ensure that no truck comes to mine at the place.

The security personnel stood near their vehicle which is opposite the protesters without talking to them. then about an hour later, the PIU officers approached the peaceful protesters for a dialogue and then they agreed. They selected Lamin Jassey and Musa Manjang, Chairman and Public Relations Officer of Gunjur Youth Association (GYA) respectively to represent them in the dialogue with the PIU officers.

After discussing with PIU Officers, Musa Manjang told his colleagues that they have agreed with the officers to meet with the office of the Inspector General of Police with a view to addressing the issue.

However the protesters agreed based on certain conditions, which includes stopping the movement of trucks in the mine field while they had the discussion at the IGP's office, but the PIU Officers said that they couldn't meet that demand, adding that they are not the ones to guarantee that, unless they go to IGP's Office.

At around 3:30 am the protesters came to terms with the PIU and they left for their homes. The protesters decided that they will meet the authorities and the stakeholders' at the IGP office on 19th June, 2019.

It could be recalled that Seven youths from Gunjur Sambuya mounted an obstruction to stop trucks coming to the Gunjur Sand mining area. Claiming that the mining activity is adversely affecting the environment and that the community is not benefiting from the mine.

The meeting with the Inspector General of Police is ongoing and Foroyaa will inform our readers about developments as they unfold.