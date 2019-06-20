Malawi: Youth Advised to Venture Into Income Generating Activities

Chitipa District Youth Officer (DYO), Jessy Mwansambo has encouraged Youth clubs in the district to venture into income generating activities as a long lasting means offinancing their outreach programmes.

She was speaking Tuesday during a meeting with members of Titha Kupewa Youth Club who claimed that lack of sponsorship affects their delivery of HIV and AIDS interventions and information to fellow youth.

"I know many youth clubs like Titha Kupewa Youth Club which have wonderful ideas about how the youth can change their behaviors in order to minimize the spread of HIV/AIDS, but they all worry about funding.

"A better option is to find something that will generate money for the groups, like farming, because sponsors are more likely to help people who demonstrate that they can do something to address their challenges on their own," Mwansambo advised.

She said as an advisory for Youth, she would conduct a monitoring exercise to all youth clubs in the district and provide them with technical guidance so that the groups achieve their goals.

Chairperson for TithaKupewa Youth Club, Mike Sikwese said the meeting with the DYO was an eye opener on how best they could sustain the group's initiatives.

"For a long time, we have been complainingof lack of sponsorship.The advice we have received will really help us and we will come up with means of generating our own income soon," he said.

Titha Kupewa Youth Club has recently intensified its youth outreach activities through music shows and football and netball matches through which they encourage t youth to go for HIV counselling and testing.