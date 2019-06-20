19 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: SUNA Forum to Host Initiative for Unity of Rank

Khartoum — The regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host on Thursday, June 20, 2019, a press conference of the Initiative for the Unity of Rank to reflect its vision for realizing security and stability and preserving the cohesion of the country and its institutions.

The news forum will be addressed by Prof. Ali Shummo, ambassador Al-Shafie Ahmed Mohamed and Prof. Muddathir Abdul-Rahim.

Invitation to attend the news forum is directed to all the local and international media and press.

